Pagasa raises signal number one over Batanes due to ''Jenny''

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 1 was raised over the province of Batanes on Sunday afternoon due to Severe Tropical Storm ''Jenny''.

In its 5 pm bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said ''Jenny'', which had maximum sustained winds of 100 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 125 kph,was last spotted at 760 km east of Aparri in Cagayan.

The state weather bureau said ''Jenny'' continued to move northwestward at the speed of 15 kph.

Based on the latest forecast, ''Jenny'' will steadily intensify and may reach typhoon category tonight (Sunday).

"This tropical cyclone could attain its peak intensity of 155 km/h by Tuesday," it said.

Pagasa said ''Jenny'' is expected to bring 25 mm accumulated rainfall over Cagayan, Isabela, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Northern Samar, and Eastern Samar from Sunday to Monday.

Around 50 to 100 mm accumulated rainfall is also expected in Batanes, Babuyan Islands, mainland Cagayan, and Isabela from Monday afternoon to Tuesday afternoon.

Pagasa said "Jenny will continue to enhance the Southwest Monsoon and bring occasional monsoon rains over the western portions of Central and Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao in the next three days".

"'Jenny' is forecast to move generally northwestward until Tuesday morning before turning west northwestward over the rest of Tuesday towards the Luzon Strait and generally westward on Thursday," it said.

"On the track forecast, 'Jenny' will traverse over the southern portion of Taiwan on Wednesday evening or Tuesday morning before emerging the eastern waters of Taiwan and exiting the PAR on Thursday afternoon or evening," it added. Robina Asido/DMS