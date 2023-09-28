House will realign P650 million of confidential, intel funds in OVP, DepEd to security agencies

The House of Representatives will realign the P650 million confidential funds requested by the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and Department of Education (DepEd) for security agencies in charge of monitoring threats in the West Philippine Sea.

AKO Bicol Partylist Rep. Zaldy Co, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, will transfer the funds to those government offices.

In a statement, Co said the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education were given a combined amount of P650 million in confidential and intelligence funds.

Following the unanimous decision by all party heads at the House of Representatives, Co said the funds will be realigned.

This move will allow the House to augment funding for the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA), the National Security Council (NSC), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

''The country's safety and security are of paramount importance. To protect our territorial integrity from external threats, Congress is giving top priority to agencies directly in charge protecting the country's safety and securing its borders,'' said Co. DMS