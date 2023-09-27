Japan ''closely monitoring China's activities in the South China Sea''

By Robina Asido

Japan is ''closely monitoring China's activities in the South China Sea with concern'' even as a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman urges the Philippines to stop stirring up ''trouble'' following the removal of its 300-meter floating barrier in Scarborough Shoal on Monday.

"China firmly upholds the sovereignty and maritime rights and interests of the Huangyan island," said foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in Beijing on Tuesday.

"We advise the Philippines not to provoke or stir up trouble," he added.

In its Facebook post, the Japanese Embassy in the Philippines expressed concern over China's activities in the South China Sea.

"We are closely monitoring China's activities in the South China Sea with concern. Issues surrounding the South China Sea are directly connected to regional peace and stability, and are a legitimate concern of the international community, including Japan," it said.

"Japan strongly opposes any actions that increase tensions in the South China Sea," it added.

The embassy also noted that "through the Japan-Philippines joint statement issued during President Marcos' visit to Japan in February and through a series of trilateral talks between Japan, the United States, and the Philippines, there is a strong commitment to maintaining and strengthening a free and open international order based on the rule of law".

"To this end, we will work closely with the Philippines while cooperating with the United States," it stated. DMS