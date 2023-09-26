PCG removes floating barrier near Scarborough Shoal

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Monday removed the 300-meter floating buoy put up by the Chinese Coast Guard last week blocking the southeast entrance of Scarborough Shoal, locally known as Bajo de Masinloc.

''We did a special operation to comply with the instruction of the President. We removed the anchor so the floating barrier is not blocking the path to Bajo de Masinloc,'' said PCG Commodore Jay Tarriela, who speaks on West Philippine Sea issues, in an interview with dzBB.

Tarriela said he cannot reveal details of the operation, including when this took place.

In a social media post, Tarriela said the removal of the buoy was done with the guidance of National Security Adviser Secretary Eduardo Ano in his capacity as chairman of the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea upon instruction of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Tarriela said the barrier, which was discovered on Sept. 22, hindered ''fishing and livelihood activities of Filipino fisherfolk in Bajo de Masinloc.''

''The barrier posed a hazard to navigation, a clear violation of international law,'' said Tarriela.

''The decisive action of the PCG to remove the barrier aligns with international law and the Philippines' sovereignty over the shoal,'' said Tarriela.

Tarriela said the 2016 Arbitral Award ''has affirmed that Bajo de Masinloc is the traditional fishing ground of Filipino fishermen.'' DMS