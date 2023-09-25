Marcos orders DSWD to distribute cash assistance to sari-sari store owners affected by rice price caps

Upon the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is set to distribute next week cash assistance to sari-sari store owners who were affected by the implementation of the mandated price ceiling on rice in coordination.

In its update to the Office of the President, the DSWD said that it is set to distribute cash assistance to sari-sari store owners on September 25 to 29 in coordination with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in terms of identifying the beneficiaries.

Marcos has directed the DSWD to provide cash assistance to small rice retailers affected by the implementation of the mandated price ceiling on regular and well-milled rice in the whole country.

The chief executive approved the implementation of the mandated P41.00 price ceiling on regular milled rice and the P45.00 price cap on well-milled through the issuance of Executive Order No. 39.

Based on its latest report, the DSWD said that it has released P92.415 million worth of financial assistance to 6,161 out of the 8,390-target micro and small rice retailers affected by the implementation of the EO 39 nationwide. Presidential News Desk