Philippine and Canadian navies conduct bilateral sail in West Philippine Sea

After the joint sailing with the United States , the Philippine Navy conducted another one with its Canadian counterpart in the West Philippine Sea.

Lt. Col. Enrico Gil Ileto, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) public affairs office chief, said the Philippine Navy guided-missile frigate BRP Antonio Luna completed a bilateral sail in the West Philippine Sea with the Canadian Halifax-class frigate HMCS Ottawa on Thursday.

Ileto said the two Navy vessels met and established radio communications in the vicinity of Malampaya Natural Gas Platform and performed maneuvers for Officers of the Watch (OOWs) from 7:30 am and 10 am.

“The joint sail is part of the Philippine Navy's regular engagements with its partners in the Philippines' maritime zones. Bravo Zulu to all the personnel of both ships and those who planned this activity”, he said.

It can be recalled that the BRP Jose Rizal joined the US Navy Vessel USS Ralph Johnson in a bilateral sail on September 4.

"Both events signify the shared commitment of the Philippines, United States, and Canada in promoting a rules-based international order in the West Philippine Sea and a free and open Indo-Pacific region," said Ileto. Robina Asido/DMS