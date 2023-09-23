China urges Philippines to stop ''political drama'' over alleged destruction of corals

China urged the Philippines to "stop creating a political drama from fiction" as it denies the accusation of coral destruction in Escoda Shoal and Rozul Reef, which is within Manila's exclusive economic zone.

"The Philippines’ accusations have no factual basis. We urge relevant party of the Philippines to stop creating a political drama from fiction," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said in a press conference on Thursday.

Mao noted that "if the Philippines truly cares about the ecological environment of the South China Sea, it should tow away the illegally “grounded” warship at Ren’ai Jiao as soon as possible."

"Stop it from discharging polluted water into the ocean and not let the rusting warship bring irrevocable harm to the ocean," she said.

Last week, the Philippine government announced the destruction of corals in Escoda Shoal and Rozul Reef where Chinese maritime militia ships were located early this month.

The Philippines is exploring legal ways to file a complaint against China with destruction of coral reefs with its exclusive economic zone.

In their Twitter accounts, the Japanese and United States ambassadors to the Philippines expressed concern over the reported coral destruction in the West Philippine Sea.

US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson said the reported destruction of coral around Rozul Reef and Escoda Shoal is "troubling".

"Habitat damage harms ecosystems and negatively affects lives and livelihoods. We are working with our friends, partners, allies to protect Philippine natural resources," she said.

On the other hand, Japan Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuhiko Koshikawa described the reported coral destruction as "very alarming news".

"Our oceans are the lifeblood of our planet, and coral reefs are its colorful heartbeats. Let's preserve and protect these vital ecosystems for generations to come," he said. Robina Asido/DMS