PCG confirms extensive damage in areas frequented by Chinese militia

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) confirms the report released by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Command (Wescom), exposing the severe damage inflicted upon the marine environment and coral reef in the seabed of Rozul Reef and Escoda Shoal.

From August 9 to September 11, PCG monitored an average presence of approximately 33 CMM (Chinese Military Militia) vessels at vicinity Rozul Reef and 15 CMM vessels in Escoda Shoal.

Maritime patrols carried out during the same period by BRP Sindangan and BRP Cabra further validated the presence of these CMMs in these West Philippine Sea features.

During the same period the PCG launched missions to conduct extensive underwater surveys of the seabed in both Rozul Reef and Escoda Shoal.

The results of these surveys showed that the marine ecosystem in the subject WPS features appeared lifeless, with minimal to no signs of life.

Moreover, the surveys conducted in Escoda Shoal revealed visible discoloration of its seabed, strongly indicating that deliberate activities may have been undertaken to modify the natural topography of its underwater terrain.

The presence of crushed corals strongly suggests a potential act of dumping, possibly involving the same dead corals that were previously processed and cleaned before being returned to the seabed.

The continued swarming for an indiscriminate illegal and destructive fishing activities of the Chinese Maritime Militia in Rozul Reef and Escoda Shoal may have directly caused the degradation and destruction of the marine environment in the WPS features.

The PCG emphasizes the importance of protecting and preserving our marine environment, which plays a crucial role in sustaining marine life and supporting local communities. Philippine Coast Guard