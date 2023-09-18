DMW waiting for autopsy of OFW found on Hong Kong beach

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said Sunday it is waiting for the autopsy of a female overseas Filipino worker (OFW) whose body was found on a beach in Hong Kong.

In an interview with dzBB, Migrant Workers Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac said: ''The Hong Kong police are acting quickly and they are currently conducting an autopsy. We should just wait for the results of the autopsy.”

Cacdac did not name the OFW, which news reports say was the third incident.

“From the results, we would be able to see what really happened to her. We will examine it and if there is any indication of foul play, we will tell her family,” he said.

Cacdac said the family of the OFW had reported that she was missing on September 13 and two days later, the Hong Kong police reported that they found the body of a Filipina, which was unresponsive on a beach near a street in Hong Kong.

Citing records of the DMW, he said the OFW had been working in Hong Kong for 17 years.

“The paramedics tried to revive her but they were unsuccessful. We immediately communicated with her family in the Philippines and some of the family members went there (Hong Kong),” he said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS