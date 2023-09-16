LCT runs aground off Palawan, no one injured: PCG

A landing craft tank (LCT) ran aground in a reef off the waters of Palawan on Thursday with no injuries reported among its crew, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported Friday.

Based on initial report, the PCG noted that LCT Lady Alina that ran aground in the vicinity waters off Coron Island near Cadis Point in Palawan at around 3:30 pm Thursday maneuvered away from the shallow waters on Friday morning,

Initial investigation shows that "the landing craft tank ran aground due to a miscalculation of duty lookout caused by zero visibility."

According to the ship crew. the reef did not appear on their global positioning system. The PCG noted that all the 17 crew members of the vessel are in good physical condition and remain on board.

Based on the inspection conducted by the PCG, there were no traces of oil spill monitored in the incident area.

LCT Lady Alina remains temporarily anchored in the vicinity waters off Coron Island while the PCG, Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), and Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD) conduct an area assessment. Robina Asido/DMS