Gas prices to increase more than one peso next week: DOE official

An official of the Department of Energy said based on preliminary calculations the price of gasoline and diesel will increase by more than one peso on Tuesday.

Rodela Romero, assistant director of the Oil Industry Management Bureau, told dzBB that hikes for gasoline will range from P 1.15 to P1.35 a liter; diesel P1.80 to P2.00 a liter and kerosene, P1.70 to P1.90 a liter.

''This is based on four days of trading,'' she said.

Romero said gasoline prices have been going up for 10 weeks while diesel and kerosene have risen for 11 weeks.

This comes as jeepney operators have filed for an increase in fares before the Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board. DMS