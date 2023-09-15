NDRRMC reports P44 million infra damage from Cagayan quake

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has recorded more than P44 million damage to infrastructure due to the magnitude 6.3 earthquake that hit the province of Cagayan on Tuesday night.

As of Thursday, the damage to infrastructure has reached P 44,650,000.

An NDRRMC report shows three houses were damaged while a total of 43 families or 174 persons were affected because of the quake out of which 20 families or 98 persons were being served inside an evacuation center in Calayan, Cagayan.

The NDRRMC said five persons were injured because of the tremor.

The epicenter of the quake was recorded at 26 km northwest of Dalupiri Island in Calayan, Cagayan around 7:03pm.

The offshore tremor that was tectonic in origin has a depth of 10 kilometers. Robina Asido/DMS