Five injured from 6.3 magnitude earthquake in Cagayan: NDRRMC

Five were injured due to a collapsed wall caused by the 6.3 magnitude earthquake that struck Dalupiri Island in Calayan, Cagayan late Tuesday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported.

Of this number, three had minor injuries while two had brain trauma and concussion but these are still being validated.

“So far, all the municipalities in the mainland reported no untoward incidents,” Cagayan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) head Ruelie Rapsing told dzBB.

“The only municipality that reported an incident was in Calayan, which was the epicenter of the quake,” he added.

Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) Officer-in-Charge Teresito Bacolcol

Bacolcol said they have recorded 99 aftershocks with a magnitude range of 1.5 to 3.7.

Intensity Five was felt in Bacarra, Bangui, Burgos, City of Laoag, Pagudpud, Paoay, Pasuquin, and San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte while Intensity IV was felt in Luna, Apayao; City of Batac, Currimao, and Pinili, Ilocos Norte; Claveria, Enrile, Pamplona, Sanchez-Mira, and Santa Praxedes, Cagayan.

Bacolcol said only two barangays in Calayan, Cagayan have reported that two houses had cracks on their walls from the tremor. Jaspearl Tan/DMS