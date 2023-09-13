Magnitude 6.4 quake hits Cagayan

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake rocked the province of Cagayan on Tuesday night.

The epicenter was recorded at 26 km northwest of Dalupiri Island in Calayan, Cagayan around 7:03pm.

The offshore tremor that was tectonic in origin has a depth of 10 kilometers.

There is no reported damage but aftershocks are expected following the earthquake, Phivolcs said.

Intensity Four was felt in Sinait, Ilocos Sur, while Instrumental Intensity Four was also recorded in Aparri, Gonzaga in Cagayan and Laoag City, Ilocos Norte.

Instrumental Intensity Three was also recorded in Penablanca, Cagayan; Sinait, Vigan City in Ilocos Sur, Intensity two in Ilagan, Isabela and Intensity one in Casiguran, Aurora; Candon, Narvacan, Tagudin in Ilocos Sur. Robina Asido/DMS