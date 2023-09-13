Comelec allows DSWD to continue giving cash assistance to rice retailers affected by price cap

The Commission on Election (Comelec) allowed the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to continue the distribution of cash assistance for the retailers affected by the recently implemented price cap.

In a statement, the DSWD said the Comelec on Tuesday granted the agency’s request to utilize the public funds amid the election ban.

Assistant Social Welfare and Development Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez said the approval of the request to exempt this program from the provisions of Section 261 (V) of the Omnibus Election Code in relation to Comelec Resolution No. 10944 will help the DSWD provide economic relief to the retailers impacted by the rice price ceiling.

“The approval of the DSWD Secretary’s request recognizes the urgency of addressing the economic challenges faced by vulnerable micro-scale rice retailers across the nation,” he said.

“We appreciate the Comelec for recognizing the importance of our economic relief efforts and granting us this exemption. With this decision, we can continue to provide critical support to our micro rice retailers during this challenging time,” he added.

Lopez said with the approval of Comelec, the DSWD will be able to continue to distribute P 15,000 worth of cash assistance to every affected business owners during the period of the election ban, from September 15 to October 31.

The economic relief subsidy program, initiated by the DSWD, which aims to provide essential support to micro rice retailers who have been adversely affected by the Executive Order no. 39 that imposes a price cap on regular and well-milled rice.

The Executive Order set a price cap of P45 for well-milled rice and P41 for regular-milled rice.

In a statement by the Presidential News Desk, based on "the initial list provided by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), there are 5,942 affected rice retailers who have business permits in public and private markets, and may be considered for the grant based on the DTI’s vetting process." Robina Asido/DMS