Zubiri congratulates PCG, AFP for resupply mission in Ayungin Shoal

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri congratulated the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) for another successful resupply mission to BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal on Friday.

"I thank and congratulate our Philippine Navy and Coast Guard as they complete another resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre at the Ayungin Shoal, making it the third successful mission in five weeks," Zubiri said in a statement.

"Once again, I salute our men and women of the AFP and PCG for fearlessly staying on track to complete their mission, despite intimidation from the Chinese Coast Guard and militia vessels," he added.

In his Twitter account, retired US Air Force Col. Raymond Powell at the Gordian Knot Center for National Security Innovation Project Myoushou at Stanford University in California said 10 Chinese maritime militia and two China Coast Guard vessels (5305 and 21551) took part "in today's blockade of the entrance to Second Thomas (Ayungin) Shoal."

Powell said the presence of a Chinese cargo ship was also monitored in the area for "unclear purpose" during the resupply mission for the troops stationed in BRP Sierra Madre on Friday.

He said the third resupply mission to BRP Sierra Madre in the past five weeks was escorted by PCG vessels BRP Cabra and BRP Sindangan.

Zubiri noted that what the Philippines doing is "a humanitarian resupply mission" and "only barbarians at the gate will delight at seeing soldiers on a peaceful mission denied of food."

"As long as the law and truth are on our side, illegal barriers to what is ours will continue to be pierced, by the sharp tip of world opinion that upholds our cause as just," he added.

Zubiri also noted that "despite these recent successes" in bringing supplies for the troops in BRP Sierra Madre, "we know that China continues to block our vessels on our waters, so we remain absolutely cautious and vigilant."

"We in the Senate are prepared to assist our AFP and PCG with their budget, in aim of developing a credible self-defense posture that will allow them to continue protecting our country and our people," he said. Robina Asido/DMS