Marcos calls on ASEAN to ''oppose the dangerous use of coast guard and maritime militia vessels'' in South China Sea

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. call on the leaders of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to "oppose the dangerous use of coast guard and maritime militia vessels in the South China Sea."

Marcos made his call in his intervention at them 18th East Asia Summit (EAS) on Thursday as he noted that the ASEAN must not allow further escalation of tensions in the South China Sea.

"In this spirit and in accordance with the DOC, we continue to urge all parties to exercise self-restraint and refrain from unilateral and assertive activities that would increase tensions in the region, misunderstandings, and miscalculations in the South China Sea," he said.

Marcos expressed how the Philippines is "concerned over consistent actions that are in violation of obligations under international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS, and under the DOC (declaration on the conduct of parties in the South China Sea)."

"The Philippines fully supports adherence to international law and the rules-based order. We must oppose the dangerous use of coast guard and maritime militia vessels in the South China Sea," he said.

"We are concerned over illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, and the militarization of reclaimed features in the South China Sea," he added.

Marcos reiterated that the "Philippines remains resolute towards the peaceful resolution of disputes" in the South China Sea.

"We continue to support freedom of navigation and overflight, and the rules-based international order in the South China Sea", he said. Robina Asido/DMS