PH commits to forging closer, deeper ties with ASEAN, US to achieve regional peace, progress

The Philippines will continue to work together with the United States and fellow state members of the ASEAN to ensure and achieve regional peace progress, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reaffirmed on Wednesday during the 11th ASEAN-US Summit.

“As we forge closer and deeper relationships in the coming years, we hope to continue working together towards a region that enjoys lasting peace, security, stability, and resilience,” Marcos said in his intervention.

Marcos also highlighted the various efforts of the US government to support the region in achieving its goals.

“The United States of America is more than just a longstanding, close, and reliable friend, and ally of the Philippines. The US is also undeniably ASEAN’s partner in achieving our collective goals and aspirations as nations, both on the domestic and on the international fronts,” Marcos said.

US Vice President Kamala Harris attended the Summit and read the US’ statement expressing further expanding relations with Asean particularly in the fields of security and trade.

Among efforts, cited by President Marcos, included US support for ASEAN Centrality and principles of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP), and The Spirit of Camp David, a Joint Statement among the US, Japan, and South Korea.

“The Statement cemented a common security agenda among the United States, Japan, and South Korea, on arguably the most problematic issues in the region. Issues that undermine regional peace and prosperity, including but not limited to supporting the free and open international order based on the rule of law,” he said.

Marcos also welcomed the trilateral maritime exercises conducted among the Coast Guards of the Philippines, Japan, and the US aimed at strengthening humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) cooperation.

The chief executive also encouraged ASEAN members to leverage its partnership with the US, more notably in enhancing connectivity and supply chains through the implementation of the ASEAN-US Trade and Investment Framework Arrangement (TIFA) and the Expanded Economic Engagement (E3) Work.

“The US economic might in the region has been a positive force. Last year, the US remained the biggest source of Foreign Direct Investment with a market share of 22.5 percent,” he said.

“We look forward to more investment inflows as well as higher turnover of goods and services through the implementation of the ASEAN-US Trade and Investment Framework Arrangement (TIFA) and the Expanded Economic Engagement (E3) Work,” he added.

Apart from peace and trade cooperation, the ASEAN and the US also continue their partnership in education and youth and women empowerment, such as the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative (YSEALI); the Billion Futures Scholars framework; the Fulbright US ? ASEAN Visiting Scholar; the ASEAN-US Science Prize for Women; as well as the ASEAN Youth Volunteer Program, among others.

The President also noted the first year of the US ? ASEAN Institute for Rising Leaders program, which gives the opportunity to 30 mid-career public service professionals to join the Johns Hopkins SAIS leadership development program.

“The US has always been an ally and an indispensable partner of ASEAN,” Marcos said. Presidential News Desk