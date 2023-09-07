Marcos commends Japan for upholding peace in Indo-Pacific, region, opposing SCS militarization

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. praised Japan on Wednesday for backing efforts to maintain peace in the Indo-Pacific region and opposing the militarization of reclaimed features in the South China Sea.

In his intervention during the 26th ASEAN-Japan Summit at the Jakarta Convention Center, Marcos commended the joint statement dubbed as The Spirit of Camp David which consolidated a common security agenda among Japan, the United States and South Korea.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida read his country’s statement expressing support to the strengthening of ASEAN-Japan relations.

According to the President, the Joint Statement consolidates a common security agenda among Japan, the United States, and South Korea, on the most problematic issues in the region that undermine regional peace and prosperity.

These include, but are not limited to, supporting the free and open international order based on the rule of law, opposing any unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the Indo-Pacific waters, the militarization of reclaimed features in the South China Sea, as well as the concern for continued illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing activities that affect fisherfolks.

As maritime nations, both the Philippines and Japan not only share the common interest of maintaining peace and stability in the South China Sea, but also in enhancing their resiliency against maritime disasters, he said.

“To this end, the trilateral maritime exercises conducted among the Coast Guards of the Philippines, Japan, and the United States held this June was the first of its kind amongst the three countries. The exercises reinforced interoperability between and amongst the coast guards of our countries in responding to maritime disasters and to strengthening [Humanitarian] Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) cooperation,” he added.

Marcos also welcomed the adoption of the Joint Statement on the Establishment of the ASEAN-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, a testament to the enduring and deep-rooted relationship between ASEAN and Japan.

“ASEAN welcomes Japan’s support for our efforts to mainstream the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, the AOIP, especially in upholding ASEAN Centrality,” he said, noting Japan’s additional injection of $100 million is a symbol of the continuing support and its importance in mainstreaming AOIP.

“I cannot emphasize enough the expediency of maintaining peace and stability in the region through the adherence to the rule of law, particularly the 1982 UNCLOS (UN Convention on the Law of the Sea). Our shifting security issues make it quite clear that we must work together for the sake of peace and stability in our region and in the world,” the President stated. Presidential News Desk