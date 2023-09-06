277 arrested for violating gun ban: PNP

Lawmen have arrested 277 people, including two soldiers and one policeman, for violating the gun ban imposed by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE) in October.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Tuesday that 271 violators are civilians.

The soldiers were arrested in Calabarzon and Eastern Visayas, and the PNP

personnel was nabbed in Metro Manila.

Two more violators are security guards while another is an elected

government official from Eastern Visayas.

Seventy-six violators were arrested in Metro Manila, followed by Central Luzon with 51, Central Visayas, 31, and Calabarzon, 29. DMS