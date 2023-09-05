Senate committee approves proposed Office of the Vice President budget of P2.385 billion for 2024

The Senate Committee on Finance on Monday approved the Office of the Vice President’s proposed P2.385-billion budget for 2024.

Senator Ramon Revilla, Jr. moved to terminate the deliberations after manifesting his support for their budget.

“Traditionally, with due respect and courtesy to the second highest leader of our country, when the budget of the Office of Vice President is tackled here in the committee, the deliberations are terminated after a few pleasantries,” Revilla said.

“In view of tradition, I hereby express my support to the OVP, and move for the approval of its budget for 2024 with the approval of the body,” he added.

Vice President Sara Duterte once again defended the inclusion of the P500-million confidential funds, saying that it will make the work for her office “easier”.

“We can only propose but we are not insisting. We can live without confidential funds but of course, our work will be much easier if we have the flexibility of the confidential funds in monitoring the safe, secure, and successful implementation of the programs and projects and activities of the OVP,” Duterte said in response to a question by Senator Risa Hontiveros.

Hontiveros earlier during the hearing asked Duterte to elaborate on the confidential funds and which of the mandates of the vice president she would pursue during her term.

Senator Imee Marcos asked the OVP about why it had 433 Vice Presidential Security and Protection Group (VPSPG) personnel.

OVP Assistant Chief of Staff Lemuel Ortonio said that VPSG was “really for the protection of the current and future Vice Presidents”.

“Is there an explanation for such a large number?” Marcos asked.

“The determination on the number and deployment of the VP SPG personnel is largely dependent on the assessment of the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) and the PNP (Philippine National Police),” Ortonio answered.

Marcos then asked if any of the personnel were deployed in any of the Vice President’s satellite offices.

“The VPSPG personnel consists of admin personnel. They are holding their office at the headquarters and some of them are also doing security and surveillance works and the different satellite offices as well,” Ortonio said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS