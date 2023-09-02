「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

9月2日のまにら新聞から

PNP PIO chief named Quezon City police director

［ 139 words｜2023.9.2｜英字 (English) ］

Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan, the head of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Public Information Office, was named new Quezon City police chief Friday.

PNP head Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. said replacing Maranan is Col. Jean Fajardo, the police force's spokesperson since January 2022.

Based on Maranan's appointment order, his new assignment took effect

on Thursday Aug. 31, a day after Torre resigned form his post amid criticisms he gave special treatment to a dismissed policeman who figured in a road

rage incident involving a cyclist last Aug. 8

Maranan will have overall supervision over the QCPD's 16 police stations.

Fajardo, a graduate of PNPA Class of 1996, is the first female chief publicist of the PNP.

Fajardo, who is also a lawyer, was police director of Pampanga and deputy director for operations of the PNP Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG). DMS

