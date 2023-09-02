Marcos declares Palawan Island insurgency-free

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared Palawan island as insurgency-free, in time for the celebration of the National Peace Consciousness Month beginning today.

In his message during the activity in Puerto Princesa City, Marcos thanked the local counterparts and stakeholders of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) for their contribution in the peace efforts of the government.

"This milestone that we celebrate today epitomizes your commitment to putting an end to the decades-long insurgency in the area through the provision of national reintegration programs for former rebels and promotion of the island’s peace and security," he said.

The chief executive went on to encourage them to sustain the gains of peace in Palawan by ensuring the effective delivery of government services in geographically isolated and disadvantaged communities.

"Pasalamatan natin lahat ng kasama dito sa peace process na ating pinagdiriwang ngayong araw na ito dahil sa Peace Consciousness Month, at ang pagdeklara ng Palawan na insurgent-free," he said.

"Congratulations sa inyong lahat. Ipagpatuloy ninyo ang inyong nasimulan at nang sa ganon ay maging mas mapayapa ang Pilipinas at maging mas mapayapa ang buhay ng bawat Pilipino," he added.

The declaration, which coincides with the kick-off of the celebration of the National Peace Consciousness Month this September, is supported by the joint resolution issued by the Joint Palawan Provincial Task Force ELCAC (PTF-ELCAC) and the Provincial Peace and Order Council (PPOC).

The joint resolution states that all focused areas and Kinokonsolida Konsolidadong Ekspansyon at Rekoberi (KKER) areas in Palawan and Puerto Princesa City are all cleared based on the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Clearing Validation Board Resolutions No. 01, series of 2020; No. 01, series of 2021; and, No. 01, series of 2022.

The local law enforcement agencies have observed an absence of New People’s Army (NPA)-initiated violent incidents and non-violent urban activities since the fourth quarter of 2020.

The Regional Intelligence Committee-4B (RIC-4B) has also reported that there are no more existing NPA guerrilla formations in the province based on relevant intelligence reports generated since October 2021.

Among the attendees from the national government were Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity (OPAPRU) Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., AFP Chief General Romeo Brawner Jr., Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Ivan John Uy, who is also the designated Cabinet Officer for Regional Development and Security (CORDS) of RTF-ELCAC MIMAROPA, and Presidential Communications Office Secretary Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil.

Officials and representatives from the local government units were also present, including Palawan Governor Dennis Socrates, and Puerto Princesa City Mayor Lucilo Bayron. Presidential News Desk