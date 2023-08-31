Batanes ''generally safe'' as ''Goring'' moves out of country: official

Batanes can be considered “generally safe” as Super Typhoon “Goring” made its way out of the country , its Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) said Wednesday.

Pagasa earlier placed Batanes under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number Four but it has been lowered to Number One.

“For now, the rains have stopped and the winds have weakened. After our last round of inspection, we found that there were no reported damaged infrastructure,” PDRRMO head Roldan Esdicul told dzBB.

“There was just one house that was pushed down by a broken roof but the family was fine. So far, we can say that Batanes is generally safe after it was struck by ‘Goring’”, he added.

Esdicul said that life in Batanes was “back to normal”.

“A while ago, in the morning, residents were cleaning the mess from the storm. Stores and businesses have opened up. Power has been restored… life in Batanes is back to normal,” he said.

Batanes is also expected to start classes on Thursday, two days after the official opening of classes for the school year 2023 to 2024.

“We are expecting that because they could not open classes yesterday, students will be able to return to school tomorrow. Classes will resume in all schools. Government offices will also resume operations,” Esdicul said over dzBB.

Esdicul said they are still experiencing turbulent waters.

“The good thing is we still have enough supply of food here because the ships have just recently delivered the supplies to the province before the storm hit,” he said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS