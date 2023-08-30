Marcos orders agencies to use ''legal tools'' to make rice prices affordable

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. ordered government agencies to use "legal tools" to keep rice prices affordable.

He said support mechanisms will be given for farmers and traders should "legal measures be invoked by the government in controlling the price of rice."

Marcos issued the order during a sectoral meeting in Malacanang on Tuesday.

The Department of Agriculture's market monitoring shows the retail price of rice in Metro Manila ranges from P42 to P65 as of Tuesday.

In a press briefing in Malacanang, Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio said they were ordered by Marcos to boost their drive against hoarders and smugglers. DMS