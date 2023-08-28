Evacuations occuring in areas affected by ''Goring''

Evacuations are taking place in areas affected by Super Typhoon ''Goring'', especially in the Cagayan Valley and Ilocos regions, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said Sunday.

There are 397 families that have gone to evacuation centers in Ilocos and Cagayan, OCD said.

Armed Forces Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr said the military is monitoring the situation and is ready to assist, reported dzBB.

''There are no casualties so far but there are reports of evacuations. Floods have been reported in Lal-lo, Sta Ana and Gonzaga,'' Cagayan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office head Ruelle Rapsing told dzBB.

In Isabela, the situation is normal with no power outages taking place, said Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office head Constante Foronda in an interview with dzBB. DMS