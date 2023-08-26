Police files criminal raps vs a cop, companion over boy's death in Rizal

Police filed criminal complaints filed Friday against a cop and his companion for the alleged shooting of a 15-year-old boy last Sunday in Rodriguez, Rizal

Complaints for homicide with attempted homicide were filed against Corporal Arnulfo Sabillo, 37, and his friend, Jeffrey Baguio, 27, before the Rizal provincial prosecutor's office over the boy's death in Barangay San Isidro on Aug. 20 at around 12:05 a.m.

Rizal police director Col. Dominic Baccay also sacked the police force of the Community Police Assistance Center 5 where Sabillo is assigned for an investigation to find out possible administrative lapses that might have occurred before and during the shooting.

"We are saddened to learn about the incident. Such acts of violence

have no place in our society,” Baccay said in a statement

Probers said the victim's brother was being pursued by Sabillo and Baguio after the former, who was riding a motorcycle did not heed their call to stop when they flagged him down at a checkpoint near their home.

The brother allegedly took off his helmet and threw it at the two. The police officer pulled out his handgun but missed shooting him. The bullet hit the 15-year-old who had emerged from their home.

The teenager succumbed due to a gunshot wound on his abdomen at a hospital.

Sabillo and Baguio were apprehended on Monday afternoon after witnesses identified them as the persons responsible for Ompad's killing. DMS