BOC to receive assistance from JICA to boost modernization projects

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) will receive support from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to facilitate the implementation of its ongoing and future modernization projects.

In a meeting held on August 17 BOC welcomed Katsu Shigeaki, Customs Expert from JICA. Shigeaki reaffirms JICA’s commitment to support the BOC’s administration in carrying out its programs and initiatives.

BOC anticipates that the newly designated JICA’s Customs Expert will provide needed timely and strategic technical assistance and capacity-building support to further improve customs processes and good governance.

Thru pro-active sharing of best practices, JICA can effectively guide the BOC in its pursuit of being credible and modernized customs administration including the re-establishment of the much needed Customs Laboratory. Bureau of Customs