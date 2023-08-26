Marcos reiterates rice is ''most critical problem'' in country

As he admits that rice is the "most critical problem" in the country, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reiterated that anyone who wants to help is welcome to join the government to address the rice situation in the country.

"Right now, rice is our most critical problem and that’s something that we are attending to with all of the partners that we have both in government and in the private sector," Marcos said during a press briefing following the "first amphibious operation of the Indo Pacific endeavor 2023" dubbed as "Exercise Alon" in Zambales on Friday.

"Like what I said during the election, anyone from any political color, if they are ready to help, why should we not include them? As long as they’re willing to help the government, as long as they’re willing to help us in pursuing and promoting the policies that we have created for our people, then of course they are welcome to join," he added.

Just last week, Marcos said that the government is closely watching the supply and prices of rice in the country and assured the public of a stable supply of the staple as harvest starts in major palay-producing regions.

“We are monitoring the supply and the increasing prices of rice and we have news that the harvest in Nueva Ecija, Isabela, North Cotabato has already started,” he said.

Marcos expressed optimism that rice prices will stabilize once there is an abundant rice supply and enough reserve. Robina Asido/DMS