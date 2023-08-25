PNP beefs up security as FIBA Basketball World Cup opens

A day before the opening of the FIBA Basketball World Cup, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Thursday it has beefed up its security contingent .

At least 5,856 police officers and force multipliers are on deck for the tournament to be held from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10, the PNP said in a statement.

The figure is higher by 34.8 compared to the 4,344 security forces mentioned by PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda on Thursday.

“We can get from other regions na puwedeng sumuporta sa ating but as of now sa tingin natin ay kayang kaya na,” he said in an interview with Radyo Pilipinas.

Top PNP officials and representatives from other concerned government agencies and other stakeholders met on Thursday.

The government is expecting at least 3,000 participants for the event including players, FIBA members, World Congress attendees, local organizers, government officials, embassy officials and journalists.

The games will be held at the Philippine Arena, Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City and SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. DMS