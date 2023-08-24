DFA says Philippine activities in territorial waters ''not subject'' to ''other country's approval''

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) stressed that the Philippines' activities in its territorial waters is "not subject to any other country's approval".

This is the response of the DFA following Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xillian who pointed out that the problem in the resupply mission of the Armed Forces of the Philippines to Ayungin Shoal only arose when it transported large-scale building materials.

"The rotation and resupply missions to the BRP Sierra Madre are legitimate and routine activities in our (exclusive economic zone) EEZ," DFA Spokesperson Teresita Daza said on Wednesday.

"The Philippines' exercise of its sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction within our maritime zones is not subject to any other country's approval. This is the norm," she added.

In a statement, the China Coast Guard said that the "two repair ships and two coast guard ships from the Philippines entered the waters adjacent to Ren'ai Jiao (Ayungin shoal) in China's Nansha Islands without the permission of the Chinese government".

At the Laging Handa public briefing, Commodore Jay Tarriela, Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, said that the Philippines does not need China's permission as it has sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea.

"First of all, we don't need permission from the People's Republic of China. Ayungin Shoal is within our exclusive economic zone we have sovereign rights over these waters. Second, it is not also true that they are humanist or extended humanitarian assistance for our supply boats to enter the shoal," he said.

"As what I mentioned a while ago, our supply boats and the PCG vessels (were) blocked by the Chinese Coast Guard vessels and Chinese maritime militia. It's not true that they allowed its entry in the shoal and let me again stress there is no reason for us to ask permission from them. These waters fall within the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines," he added.

In response to the statement of Huang, Tarriela noted that the Philippines does not need to explain what kind of supplies it needs to deliver to its troops in BRP Sierra Madre.

" We don't need to explain what supplies we need to bring onboard BRP Sierra Madre, BRP Sierra Madre is an active commissioned Philippine Navy vessel and that is located in Ayungin shoal within our EEZ," he said.

In another interview, Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesman Col. Medel Aguilar said that probably China "learned their lesson" that is why they changed their aggressive behavior towards the Philippines vessels during the resupply mission.

"In fairness to them, I would say that there is change in the behavior if you are to compare what happened on August 5 to what happened yesterday. They were not so aggressive, probably they learned their lesson. They learned the lesson that violence has no place in this world, especially if that violence is founded on something that is not acceptable to international community and that violence is doing, to encroach or to subvert or to shall we say suppress the rightful expression of rights of other countries," he said. Robina Asido/DMS