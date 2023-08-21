PNP to set checkpoints, campaign vs loose firearms starting Aug. 28

The Philippine National Police (PNP) will establish checkpoints and conduct an intensified campaign against loose firearms starting August 28, which is the beginning of the filing of certificate of candidacy for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections on October 30.

In an interview with dzBB, PNP Public Information Chief Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan said they are preparing the gun ban period which will be implemented during the elections.

“Of course, we are preparing for the gun ban. We will set up many checkpoints come August 28 and we will continue to conduct ‘Oplan Katok’ for the firearms holders who haven’t renewed their licenses so that their guns won’t be considered loose firearms. We will also run after private armed groups, criminal gangs, and organized crime groups that could possibly be used by corrupt individuals to cause disruptions in the coming election,” Maranan said.

“So we will look at that, the gun ban, the liquor ban, and the securing of the election paraphernalia,” he added.

The Commission on Election (Comelec) Resolution 10905 provides that the gun ban will be enforced from August 28 to November 29, during which no individual will be allowed to carry firearms or deadly weapons in public places unless authorized by the poll body. Jaspearl Tan/DMS