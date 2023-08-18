JASDF conducts airdrop drill in Philippines for first time

By Robina Asido

The Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) conducted an airdrop exercise in the Philippines for the first time as part of this year's Pacific Airlift Rally.

This was confirmed by Capt. Otsuka Masato, a JASDF C-130 pilot in an interview with the Daily Manila Shimbun during the tabletop exercise in Pampanga on Thursday.

"We did it in Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and the US. On Tuesday, we dropped light materials or (low cost low altitude) LCLA, in the drop zone. This is the first time the Air Self-Defense Force has done that in the Philippines," he said.

"It was a very good opportunity. Careful preparation was necessary because of the multiple countries participating. We coordinated the day before. The training is designed to deliver supplies to places where planes cannot land in the event of an actual disaster. It was conducted in coordination with other countries and we were able to gain expected results," he added.

Otsuka also mentioned that the airdrop operation "has never been done in Japan" for disaster response.

"However, there is an operation called 'Operation Christmas Drop,' in which relief supplies are dropped on a remote island in Micronesia every December with the US military. The US military, Australia, and Japan are the main players," he said.

The US, Philippine and Malaysia air forces also conducted a mass casualty evacuation exercise in Clark, Pampanga using a US C-130 aircraft on Thursday morning.

All of these exercises were part of the five days (from August 14 to 18) Pacific Airlift Rally participated by a total of 14 states including Japan, US, Philippines, Canada, Indonesia, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Brunei, Maldives, Mongolia, Nepal, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Timor-Leste.

Otsuka said during the tabletop exercise "each country shared their opinions and understood each other's way of thinking based on the scenario of a big typhoon strike in the Philippines."

"In fact, when a disaster occurs, I think we will be able to coordinate much better because we now understand each other's countries," he said.

Capt. Timothy Kim of the US Air Force noted that the airdrop "operation is perfect for any sort of humanitarian aid situation".

"I know recently a typhoon did hit the Philippines. Airdrop (of) food, water, those kinds of things, medical supplies to people, that is definitely what we do and what we are capable of doing," he said.

Otsuka also noted that "ship is one means of supplying relief supplies to small islands. However, even if an island is completely isolated because a ship cannot dock due to a port breakdown, relief supplies can be delivered with pinpoint accuracy if there are grounds or other areas at evacuation centers" thru airdrop operation.

"However, if they are dropped on the rooftop of a building or in a small space, there is a risk of missing them. If there is a certain amount of space, it can be done," he said. DMS