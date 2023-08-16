Resolution on WPS in the UN General Assembly could become "political": Manalo

The government is hesitant in filing a resolution enforcing the country’s territorial claims in the West Philippine Sea before the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) since it could turn into a “political” issue,

During Tuesday's House of Representatives deliberations on the proposed budget of the Department of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said the Philippines has to consider many things in filing a resolution.

“Our thinking here is that there are a lot of considerations to make when you table a resolution in the General Assembly. It’s one thing to have a debate, it’s one thing to have a discussion. We have been doing that. When comes to a resolution, it becomes a slightly different matter because number one, it becomes politicized,” Manalo replied in response to a question by Kabataan Partylist Rep. Raoul Manuel.

“And our view, for example, if you have a ruling which is already in place, why would you bring it to a political body,?” asked Manuel.

Manalo said that the considerations “may no longer be simply legal or humanitarian”.

“We cannot predict how other countries might vote,” he said.

He earlier maintained that the government has been bringing the issue on the West Philippine Sea to the UNGA for around five to six years.

“In fact, we have been bringing the issue on the West Philippine Sea for many years now at the UN General Assembly. Every year, the legal committee considers under the topic the rule of law. And other than that, the Philippines always makes a statement. And we always refer to the UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea) and the Arbitral Award in 2016. And the importance of abiding by the rule of law,” he said.

Manalo also denied that the country was on “war footing” with China.

“First, we are not on a war footing. What we are simply doing is protecting our sovereignty in the EEZ (exclusive economic zone) through diplomatic and peaceful means. And what was in the news recently last week was just an effort to resupply some of our marines and ship. And was absolutely not intended with any other intention than for humanitarian services,” he told lawmakers.

“So far, the general understanding among all countries is to try and resolve all disputes in the South China Sea through peaceful means,” he said.

Manalo said the two countries have been having two bilateral discussions on peacefully resolving the territorial disputes and “focus on areas where our relationship is really very positive”.

“I think we’ll abide by this policy and I think that’s the approach we’ll take. At least for the near future, unless events happen,” he said.

“As I said, I am not an international lawyer, but I supposed if a country were to declare war on us, then we would have to respond. But our foreign policy, as the President has clearly said, is an independent policy where the Philippines is friends to all,” he added. Jaspearl Tan/DMS