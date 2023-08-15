BI deports alleged Indian terrorists

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Monday reported the deportation of two Indians tagged as terrorists.

BI Intelligence Division Chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. shared that Manpreet Singh Gill, 23 and Mandeep Singh, 26, were deported last August 13 via a Thai Airways flight to New Delhi.

The duo were escorted by a BI team and were received by airline personnel and Indian authorities.

Manpreet was ordered deported for being an undesirable alien after the BI received information from the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that he is wanted in India for several charges including unlawful activities prevention act, and that he is a subject of investigation for a murder in India.

The BI likewise received information from the Indian government that Manpreet is the subject of a warrant of arrest issued by the Additional Chief Magistrate, Moga Punjab for violation of India’s arms act.

Mandeep was tagged as undesirable for harboring a fugitive and for violation of the conditions of his stay.

They were arrested with two others last March 7 in Iloilo City by the BI’s fugitive search unit (FSU), anti-terrorism group (ATG), the Crime Investigation Coordinating Council (CICC), Philippine National Police (PNP) Iloilo City, and government intelligence agencies.

They were said to be involved in terrorist activities in Punjab, India. Two of their companions, Amrik Singh and Hayer Amritpal Singh, were deported last May. Manpreet and Mandeep were immediately deported after being cleared of local charges in the Philippines. BI News