Marcos approves adoption of National Security Policy 2023-2028

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has approved the adoption of the National Security Policy (NSP) 2023-2028.

In a two-page Executive Order No. 37 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on Thursday , the President ordered all national government agencies and instrumentalities including government-owned or -controlled corporations (GOCCs) and local government units (LGUs) to adopt NSP 2023-2028 in the formulation and implementation of their security-related strategies and programs.

National government agencies and instrumentalities are also ordered to actively participate in the implementation of the NSP 2023-2028 to achieve a whole-of-government approach to addressing national security issues and priorities, consistent with their mandates, in their respective areas of expertise or jurisdiction.

Under the reporting and monitoring section, the NSP 2023-2028 is tasked to conduct a periodic assessment and submit reports to the President and the National Security Council (NSC) on the implementation of the NSP and to coordinate with various national government agencies and instrumentalities.

“For this purpose, the NSC, through the NSA, shall monitor the implementation of the NSP 2023-2028, and upon consultation with and concurrence of relevant government agencies, GOCCS, and LGUs, shall propose memoranda, circulars and other orders related to the implementation thereof, for the approval of the President,” it stated.

The NSP 2023-2028 was formulated in coordination and consultation with key government agencies and instrumentalities with the participation of various stakeholders to provide guidance and a comprehensive approach to improving security sector governance to effectively address national security challenges.

All national security-related strategies and the plans and programs of all national government agencies and instrumentalities including GOCCs and LGUs are aligned with the NSP 2023-2028 for its successful whole-of-government implementation.

The executive order underscored the need to harmonize the national security efforts of the government and ensure that these are responsive and complementary to the development goals and objectives set in the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023 to 2028. Presidential News Desk