US, Philippines are in ''advanced'' stage of negotiations on a joint maritime patrol in WPS

By Robina Asido

The United States and the Philippines are in an ''advanced'' stage of negotiations on a joint maritime patrol in the West Philippines Sea.

This was confirmed by Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya, National Security Council Spokesman during the Laging Handa public briefing on Wednesday.

"The discussions between the Philippines and the US on the joint sails in the West Philippine Sea are now in the advanced stages," he said.

Malaya said both the United States and Philippines are still ironing out the details of the joint maritime patrols.

"We are very hopeful that it will be launched before the end of this year," he said.

In a forum of the Foreign Correspondents of the Philippines in Makati City on Wednesday, retired US Air Force Col. Raymond Powell, Sealight Director at Stanford University's Gordian Knot Center for National Security Innovation, expects that China will follow if the United States and Philippine conduct joint maritime patrols in the West Philippine Sea.

"I expect that they will probably follow it around. I actually, in some ways I think that's fine. I think that's a good thing, it means that we are complicating China's strategic problem, and it is not illegal for them to follow around," he said.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III held a telephone meeting for the second time this year to reaffirm the two countries’ ironclad defense alliance.

"Welcoming the strong statement of support of the US on a recent incident involving the harassment and disruption of Philippine vessels conducting a resupply mission in the Second Thomas Shoal, Secretary Teodoro firmly restated that no country has the right to question the Philippines’ capability build-up to address its immediate and evolving security concerns," said Arsenio Andolong, Department of National Defense spokesman.

Andolong said "Teodoro commended the US’ unwavering support in preserving the rules-based international order."

"The meeting concluded with the two defense officials committing to uphold the maintenance of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region," he said.

Andolong said during the telephone call, Austin also "reaffirmed the US’ commitment to provide intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR) support" to the Philippines.

"Moving forward, both officials pledged to fast-track pending defense initiatives, such as the conclusion of the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) and the implementation of the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) sites. Moreover, Secretary Austin highlighted the importance of GSOMIA for the transfer of technology in support of the modernization program of the AFP," he said. DMS