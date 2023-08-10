Philippines challenges China to prove claim ship at Ayungin Shoal will be towed

The Philippines is challenging China to produce legal documents to support their claims on an alleged commitment of the Philippine to tow away the BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin Shoal.

"If China is talking about a legally enforceable agreement, apparently that is what they are pertaining to a commitment that is legally binding then we challenge them to produce that written document,"Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya, National Security Council spokesman said at the Foreign Correspondents of the Philippines Forum in Makati on Wednesday.

Malaya said China should show a proof that "a duly authorized representative of the Philippine signed a document that says that we in the past promised to abandon or tow away the BRP Sierra Madre, then we could have a good discussion, because if they cannot produce such a legal...document then there is nothing to talk about."

However, Malaya said even officials from the previous administration confirmed that there was no commitment or agreement made with China on the alleged towing of the Philippine Navy vessel from Ayungin shoal.

"There is no such agreement that the Philippine government entered into with the Chinese government, in fact perhaps no we challenge them to mention what agreement they are talking about, because this is a long standing agreement allegedly, this is a long standing issue... BRP Sierra Madre has already been there for a long time," he said.

"As far as we know, I only represent the current administration. We have talked to officials from the previous administration. I am not talking about only one, I am talking about many administrations; there has been no such promise," he added.

China wants BRP Sierra Madre to be removed from the Ayungin Shoal because as Institute of Maritime Affairs and Law of the Sea Director Jay Batongbacal said: "It has a vantage point for Mischief Reef, which is right now the largest artificial Island"

"It is also a good vantage point for any resupply mission from Palawan whether it is from the north or from the south. The shoal itself is also strategic for China because it has the same characteristics as the three major reefs that they converted into artificial islands and put military bases on," he said.

Batongbacal said Ayungin Shoal has large atolls in the lagoon which can be easily converted into harbors where they can station their ships.

"The atoll itself can be the foundation of an Island and it's pretty big. All we see is the Sierra Madre but actually the reef itself is huge. It can be another ideal place to build a military base," he said.

"Location wise when you look at the map if you have a string of bases spread out from Fiery Cross down to Ayungin Shoal, you're essentially cutting the Spratly Island into half and you (are) already easily able to isolate the remaining islands of the Philippines: Pagasa, Lawak, Patag, Likas, so that is why it is very important for them," he added.

Batongbacal said "after Ayungin probably the next ideal target would be a submarine closer like Hasa-Hasa Shoal, that shoal is 60 nautical miles away from Palawan".

"It's like they like hopping from reef to reef basically in order to have absolute control in the area, if that happens ," he said. Robina Asido/DMS