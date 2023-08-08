Philippines “will never abandon” Ayungin Shoal: NSC

The Philippines “will never abandon” Ayungin Shoal following the latest incident involving a Chinese Coast Guard ship last week, a National Security Council (NSC) official declared on Monday.

This comes after the China Coast Guard (CCG) allegedly fired water cannons and blocked Philippine vessels from bringing food and other supplies to soldiers stationed at a grounded ship in Ayungin Shoal on Saturday.

“For the record, we will never abandon Ayungin Shoal. We are committed to Ayungin Shoal,” NSC Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya said at a joint press briefing at the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Building, Manila.

“If we wish to speculate, they are probably looking for weaknesses in the Philippine position or trying to gauge our commitment to supply our troops in the Shoal. And we are here precisely to reassure the Filipino people that as directed by our President, we are consistent with the President’s directive during the SONA that we would not lose an inch of our territory,” he added.

The Chinese Coast Guard urged the Philippines to remove BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin Shoal.

Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesperson Col. Medel Aguilar said the military '' will do what is necessary to make sure that it (BRP Sierra Madre) will continue to stand there.''

DFA spokesperson Teresita Daza said the government has filed a note verbale when Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xillian was summoned and it was hand-delivered by DFA Undersecretary Theresa Lazaro.

The Philippines has filed 445 diplomatic protests since 2020, of which 35 were filed in 2023, she said.

“Usec Lazaro conveyed to the Chinese Ambassador this morning the strong protest of the Philippine government of the blocking and water cannon operation by the Chinese Coast Guard and the Chinese maritime militia vessels against Philippine indigenous boats conducting regular rotation and resupply and humanitarian mission to provide food, fuel, and other basic necessities to Philippine military personnel stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre and Ayungin Shoal,” Daza said.

The Philippines asked China to “direct its vessels to stop their illegal actions against Philippine vessels and to stop interfering in legitimate Philippine activities” and follow its obligations under the United Nations Convention for the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the 2016 Arbitral Award.

During the press briefing, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Commodore Jay Tarriela and Aguilar showed footage and photos as proof that the CCG had attacked their vessels with water cannons and blocked their way to Ayungin Shoal.

Aguilar said only one vessel was able to reach Ayungin Shoal while the other was blocked by CCG vessels, but they will be continuing their resupply mission.

“We will continue the RORE (rotate and resupply) mission to ensure the well-being of our Marines and sailors and to perform our obligation to the people,” Aguilar said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS