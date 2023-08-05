Agri losses due to ''Egay'' surpass P4 billion

The losses to agriculture due to Super Typhoon ''Egay'' surpassed the infrastructure damage as it reached more than four billion pesos.

As of Thursday, the Department of Agriculture recorded P4.47 billion damage to agriculture affecting 170,510 farmers and fisherfolk, with total volume of production loss at 152,041 metric tons (MT) and 195,539 hectares of agricultural areas.

The damage to infrastructure slightly increased to P3,631,012,164.44 while the damaged houses are now at 56,694, of which 54,406 were partially damaged and 2,288 were destroyed.

The death toll due to ''Egay'' also rose to 29 while the number of affected population reached more than three million.

Reports from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) shows that 27 recorded deaths are still subject for validation with a total of 165 people injured and 11 others remain missing.

In a radio interview, NDRRMC spokesman Edgar Posadas confirmed that "there would be a meeting" to discuss if the death toll due to the boat accident in Binangonan, Rizal will be included in the casualties of ''Egay''.

The number of affected populations also climbed to 3,028,040 or 805,621 families in 14 affected regions of which 15,473 families or 57,226 persons were served inside 648 evacuation centers.

The NDRRMC report also noted that number of cities and municipalities declared under state of calamity due to ''Egay'' also doubled to 232. Robina Asido/DMS