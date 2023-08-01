At least 25 persons dead from ''Egay'', infra and crop losses total P5.3 billion

At least 25 persons were reported dead, with 20 missing while damage to infrastructure and agriculture totalled P5.3 billion from Super Typhoon ''Egay'', the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Monday.

Two of the fatalities while the NDRRMC is confirming the 23 who perished during ''Egay'', the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year. ''Egay'' left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) last week.

Damage to infrastructure reached P3.5 billion while crop losses amounted to P1.965 billion. Affected by ''Egay'' were 148, 774.49 hectares and 114, 565 farmers and fisherfolk.

Displaced by the super typhoon were 312, 995 persons, out of which 262, 008 are being served outside evacuation centers. DMS