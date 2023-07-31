16 dead, damage to infra and agriculture surpasses P4 billion: NDRRMC

The death toll due to Typhoon “Egay” rose to 16, while losses in agriculture and infrastructure topped P4 billion, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Sunday.

Crop losses were at P1,501,183,483.27 with the majority happening in Central Luzon.

Damage to infrastructure amounted to P4,388,703,839.36 with the Ilocos Region suffering the most damage.

There were 52 injured and 20 missing, NDRRMC reported.

Only one was confirmed dead in Western Visayas, while one in Ilocos Region, two in Calabarzon, and 11 in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) are still being validated.

Among the injured, 39 in CAR were confirmed while 13 are still being verified while eight in the Davao Region, two each in Calabarzon and Western Visayas; and one in Ilocos Region are still being verified.

The number of damaged houses was 21,978, with 877 totally damaged and 21,101 partially damaged.

The number of families affected rose to 291,262 or 1,029,724 individuals. Out of this number, 4,315 families or 15,092 were being served inside evacuation centers.

According to the NDRRMC, 69 roads and three bridges were not passable while 120 cities or municipalities are still experiencing power interruption. Jaspearl Tan/DMS