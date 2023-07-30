Marcos orders local officials to submit reports on damage to agriculture from ''Egay''

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday ordered all local government units adversely affected by onslaught of Typhoon ''Egay'' to submit a detailed report on the damages to agriculture to address the particular needs of the farmers to recover from the effects of the storm damage.

Marcos issued the order during the situation briefings he presided separately with the governors of Regions 1 and 2 and Cordillera Administrative and various government agencies involved in disaster response efforts.

He presided briefings in Bangued, Abra, Laoag City in Ilocos Norte and Tuguegarao, Cagayan where he received initial reports on the effects of Typhoon Egay.

The local officials concerned briefed the President on the initial damage assessment in their respective provinces.

Initial reports showed that approximately P1.243 billion worth of damage and losses to agriculture were reported in the three regions. The figure, however, is expected to go up in the coming days as more LGUs submit their respective reports.

Based on initial reports from Region 1, some 170 houses were totally damaged with 7,830 partially damaged, leaving some 8,000 damaged residential units. Additional initial reports from the region indicated that 48 other infrastructure were also damaged, total P643.51 million worth.

Three bridges and 18 road sections were unpassable and 8,004 houses were damaged by the Typhoon ''Egay'' in the Ilocos Region while operations of the Laoag International Airport were suspended until Sunday due to damage in its ceilings and doors.

In the Cordillera Administrative Region ( CAR), particularly in the province of Abra, around P1.03 million worth of damage and losses were reported, affecting 17 farmers and fisherfolk.

Abra officials reported that four houses were totally damaged with 412 partially destroyed, affecting 416 in total, affecting 43,470 families or 142,995 individuals. Of the figure, 10 families or 42 individuals are taking temporary shelter in four evacuation centers.

Officials said 43 roads were closed to traffic and 165 road sections were one-lane passable when super typhoon Egay made landfall on Wednesday over Fuga Island in Aparri, Cagayan. The affected roads are now open to traffic. Presidential News Desk