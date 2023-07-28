Customs seizes 51 high-end cars in Pasig showroom

The Bureau of Customs served warrants of seizure and detention against individual owners of 51 units of high-end vehicles stored at a showroom in Pasig City on Wednesday.

After the discovery of warehoused and displayed various imported motor during the service of a letter of authority last July 4, registered individual owners were given 15 days to submit corresponding evidence of ownership and payment of correct duties and taxes for the subject motor vehicles.

Registration documents of the subject motor vehicles were submitted but the owners of the 51 high-end motor vehicles failed to submit corresponding evidence of payment of correct duties and taxes within the mandated 15-day period.

Consequently, the BOC ordered the seizure of 51 high-end motor vehicles pursuant to Section 224 of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).

Out of these, 28 have been transferred to the BOC ? Port of Manila, while the remaining 23 vehicles are scheduled for transfer.

Pursuant to CAO 10-2020, during the seizure and forfeiture proceedings against the subject 51 high-end motor vehicles, the identified registered owners will be accorded further opportunity to submit corresponding evidence of payment of correct duties and taxes; proof of exemption from payment of duties and taxes; offer voluntary payment of correct duties and taxes; and offer of settlement or redemption, subject, however, to specified conditions under the rules.

BOC Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio emphasized its commitment of enforcing the law and ensuring compliance with customs requirements. Bureau of Customs