Philippines wants to ''internationalize'' Arbitral Tribunal ruling

By Robina Asido

The Philippine government wants to ''internationalize'' the 2016 Arbitral Tribunal ruling on the South China Sea, National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano said on Wednesday.

"We ave a discussion about that, on how to internationalize the Arbitral Award. That is one of the things that we consider," Ano told reporters in an ambush interview after the post-SONA briefing on Pasay City.

Ano said one of the ways to internationalize the Arbitral ruling is through the country's participation in different international forums where the Arbitral Award can be discussed.

"Actually, many good things are happening because many countries are supporting us. It is also the reason why they are sending their vessels to the West Philippine Sea, to ensure our freedom of navigation and overflight," he said.

"Of course, we also bring the Arbitral case award in ASEAN, like the ongoing talks for the Code of Conduct," he added.

Ano said another way to internationalize the Arbitral ruling is through the conduct of joint and multilateral maritime patrols which is being finalized by the United States, Japan and Philippines.

He said the government is also having discussions on bringing the Arbitral ruling to the United Nations General Assembly.

"Bringing this to the UN General Assembly is also another way but it is still under discussion ," he said.

"We have to get the support of every member state of the United Nations. So one way before we raise it (is) we have to talk first with different countries to make sure that they will support us. So that is why we are still discussing it and it is not yet final," he added. DMS