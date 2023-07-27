''Joint and multi-lateral patrol'' in South China Sea still being finalized: Ano

By Robina Asido

The Philippines, United States and Japan are still finalizing the "joint and multi-lateral patrol" in South China Sea which is being eyed in the third quarter.

This was mentioned by National Security Adviser Secretary Eduardo Ano in an ambush interview after the post-SONA briefing in Pasay City on Wednesday afternoon.

"I believe we are just finalizing the arrangement because the talks of our respective ministers and secretaries of defense are continuing. There are terms, they are looking at what is agreeable to both countries involved," he said.

Ano said the joint patrol was supposed to be conducted in the third quarter but he noted that it will depend the agreement of three countries.

"Supposedly the target is this third quarter, but it also depends on the agreement of the countries involved so we do not yet have specifics," he said.

Ano said the finalization of the joint and multilateral patrol was among the topics that was discussed during his trilateral security conference with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan of the United States, National Security Advisor Akiba Takeo of Japan in Tokyo last month.

"We have agreed on number one, to continue the cooperation particularly in ensuring that the South China Sea - West Philippine Sea will continue to be stable and assured the freedom of navigation and at the same time how we can work together particularly in the aspect of maritime domain awareness so that real time and information sharing will help each other,"

"Also discussed is how to finalize the joint and multilateral patrols that we are planning here in the South China Sea and in other areas like here in the eastern portion which we also need to watch,"

Ano added that the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has submitted a list of "items" for the official security assistance of Japan to armed and uniformed services in the country.

"Japan has Official Security Assistance to provide direct assistance to our armed or uniform services so we have submitted (a list) of items, the Armed Forces but because it is not finalized, I cannot discuss it now but at least there is already a discussion between our department of defense, minister of defense and minister of foreign affairs and our department of foreign affairs about the Official Security Assistance," he said. DMS