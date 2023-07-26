Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number Five up over eastern portion of Babuyan Islands: Pagasa

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number Five has been raised over the eastern portion of Babuyan Islands as ''Egay'' became a super typhoon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Tuesday.

''Egay'', which has maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 230 kilometers per hour, is moving northwest at 20 kilometers per hour.

''It is nearing its peak intensity,'' said Pagasa in its 5 pm bulletin.

From Tuesday Rainfall of above 200 millimeters is expected at the northern portion of mainland Cagayan, including Babuyan Islands, Batanes, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Apayao and Abra.

Pagasa said 'Egay'' is forecast to make landfall or pass very close to Babuyan Islands-northeastern mainland Cagayan area between late evening today and tomorrow morning.

Metro Manila and other areas remain under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number One.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number Three is up over the northern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Claveria, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros, Aparri, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Camalaniugan, Santa Praxedes) and the rest of Babuyan Islands.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number One is raised over Quezon including Polillo Islands, the rest of Aurora, the rest of Nueva Vizcaya, the rest of Benguet, the rest of La Union, Nueva Ecija, Pangasinan, Tarlac, Zambales, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, Cavite, Rizal, Laguna, Batangas, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes and Marinduque. DMS