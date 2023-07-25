Marcos warns agri smugglers, hoarders: “your days are numbered”

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Monday warned agricultural smugglers and hoarders that their days are numbered, condemning them for manipulating the prices of agricultural products.

“We are going to run after them and file charges against them,” Marcos said in his second State of the Nation Address at the Batasan Pambansa.

“What they are doing is not right and it is not in line with our goals. What they are doing is cheating. They are not only taking advantage of our farmers but also the consumers,” he added.

“That’s why we are not going to allow this kind of trade to go on. The days of those smugglers and hoarders are numbered,” Marcos said.

He previously ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to conduct a probe into the smuggling of onion and other agricultural products.

This comes after Marikina Rep. Stella Quimbo, through several House committee hearings, found evidence of the existence of an onion cartel that caused the surge of prices of onion in 2022.

Marcos, who also serves as Agriculture secretary, touted the assistance the department has provided to farmers including the distribution of free seeds, fuel and fertilizer discount vouchers; and the construction of farm-to-market roads, fabrication labs, production, and cold storage facilities.

He also lauded Congress for the passage of the New Emancipation Act which forgave agrarian reform beneficiaries of their P57 billion debt. Jaspearl Tan/DMS