DND to find out why transfer of radar from Japan is delayed

By Robina Asido

The Department of National Defense (DND) will look into the delay with the project implementation for the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), including the transfer of the first air surveillance radar system from Japan.

This was mentioned by Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. in a meeting with the media in Camp Aguinaldo on Thursday.

"I'm in the process of finding out why there are delays in project implementation and as I said once again we are trying to upgrade our skills in project management not only in acquisition but it's supportability and predelivery procedures of, on our side, of equipment that have been ordered," he said.

"I'm in the process of reviewing the efficiency by which we can put what we ordered into operation safely and efficiently in the long run," he added.

Teodoro also emphasized the significance of the budget allotment for the maintenance of the radars.

"If we do not match our maintenance and operating expenditures yearly we will have degraded capabilities so if you order a radar for x distance and you only have (maintenance and other operating expenses) MOOE for, half of the MOOE requirements or you make things fit then your capability will only be 30, 40 percent so its useless," he added.

In an interview last December 2022, Maj. Gen. Augustine Malinit, PAF Air Defense Command chief, said the first fully operational radar system in Wallace Air Station at San Fernando City is expected to be turned over to the PAF in the first semester of 2023.

"The radar project under Japan company we expect the delivery of one next year and three more will be by 2024 to 2025," he added.

However, in his speech on June 30, Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Kazuhiko Koshikawa said the delivery of the first air surveillance radar system acquired from Mitsubishi Electric Corp. is still "well underway". DMS