LTFRB to provide fuel subsidy to PUV drivers in August

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) will be providing fuel subsidies to public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers in August amid oil price hikes.

In a press briefing, LTFRB chairperson Teofilo Guadiz III said they will be distributing P6,000 worth of fuel subsidy in the last part of August to jeepney and tricycle drivers.

Guadiz said drivers of modernized jeepneys in Metro Manila will be the first to receive the subsidy, followed by those in other parts of the country.

The LTFRB has also started giving P360,000 worth of equity subsidy to operators that will be purchasing modernized jeepneys, he added.

Guadiz said the government will also give the down payment to operators that will join the PUV Modernization Program.

Around 64.9 percent of PUVs have consolidated since June 30 and the agency is aiming to have around 85 to 90 percent consolidated by December.

For his part, Office of Transportation Cooperative chairperson Jesus Ferdinand Ortega said they have been conducting consultations with transport leaders to understand their concerns regarding the PUV Modernization Program.

“We have been going around the Philippines for the past months, weeks. And we will still continue going around. We will go to Luzon, Visayas Mindanao because Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista ordered us to listen to the concerns of the drivers and operators so we could know which parts of the program we should fix or change,” Ortega said.

Pangkalahatang Sanggunian Manila and Suburbs Drivers Association (Pasang Masda) President Obet Martin welcomed the LTFRB’s plan to give fuel subsidies to PUV drivers especially with the rising fuel prices.

"I am glad because the burden of the drivers has become too heavy. As oil prices rise, the cost of the maintenance of our vehicles are also rising," he said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS